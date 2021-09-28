LES FABULEUX CAMIONS DU DÉFILÉ DES GROS BAHUTS AUX 24 HEURES DU MANS CAMION

24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
Outres les compétitions, à retenir aussi bien sur que les 24 Heures du Mans Camion nous proposaient comme lors de chaque édition la fabuleuse grande parade qui régale le samedi soir à la tombée de la nuit le public installé dans les tribunes archi pleines de la ligne droite des stands…
Assurément un spectacle magique proposé par les chauffeurs de ces sublimes mastodontes remarquablement décorés !
À ne pas manquer
POUR LE PLAISIR DES YEUX LA PARADE et pour celui des oreilles les COMPÉTITIONS !
François LEROUX
Photos : Thierry COULIBALY
24 H du Mans Camion 2021 Photo Thierry COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
-24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY
24-H-du-Mans-Camion-2021-Photo-Thierry-COULIBALY