LE CALENDRIER DE LA NASCAR US 2021

14 Février : Daytona
21 février : Daytona
28 février : Homestead-Miami
7 mars : Las Vegas
14 mars : Phoenix
21 mars : Atlanta
28 mars : Bristol
10 avril : Martinsville
18 avril : Richmond
25 avril : Talladega
2 mai : Kansas
9 mai : Darlington
16 mai : Dover
23 mai : Austin
30 mai : Charlotte
6 juin : Sonoma
13 juin : All-Star Race (Texas)
20 juin : Nashville
26 juin : Pocono
27 juin : Pocono
4 juillet : Road America
11 juillet : Atlanta
18 juillet : New Hampshire
8 août : Watkins Glen
15 août : Indianapolis
22 août : Michigan
28 août : Daytona
5 septembre : Darlington
11 septembre : Richmond
18 septembre : Bristol
26 septembre : Las Vegas
3 octobre : Talladega
10 octobre : Charlotte
17 octobre : Texas
24 octobre : Kansas
31 octobre : Martinsville
7 novembre : Phoenix