LA GRILLE DE DÉPART DES 24 HEURES DU MANS 2020 EN PHOTOS.

 

Super Pole. 24 Heures du Mans 2020. Le Poleman Kamui KOBAYASHI avec la TOYOTA N°7 – Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

 

Le Japonais Kamui Kobayashi, au volant de l’une des deux Toyota TSO50 Hybrid, s’élancera ce samedi 19 septembre 2020, en début d’après-midi, depuis la pole position, avec à ses cotés, la plus rapide des deux Rebellion C13, la N°1

L’ancien, pilote de F1, réalise un temps de 3’15.267, à la moyenne de 251.2 km/h. Il s’agit de la troisième pole position consécutive du pilote Toyota au Mans qui cependant échoue à quelques dixièmes de son propre record datant de 2017, avec 3’14.791.

Sur la seconde ligne, on pointe la seconde Toyota, la N°8 et la deuxième Rebellion, la N°3. Derrière, on trouve l’Enso ByKolles cinquième et dernière des LMP1 et la première des LMP2, l’Oreca du Team  United, la N°22.

Découvrez notre carte postale de la totalité des 59 voitures qui participent cette année à cette 88éme édition des 24 Heures du Mans.

 

Gilles GAIGNAULT

Photos : Thierry COULIBALY – Patrick MARTINOLI 

 

 LA GRILLE DE DÉPART DES 24 HEURES DU MANS 2020

TOYOTA-24-H-du-Mans-2020-La TOYOTA TS050 en pole la N°7 – Photo Thierry-COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020 -La REBELLION N°1, 2éme – Photo:  Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans – TOYOTA TS050 N°8, 3éme – Photo Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du MANS 2020 – La REBELLION N°3, 4éme – Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020 – l’ENSO BY Kolles, la 4, 5éme – Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020  – L’Oreca United 22, 6éme Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020 -L’AURUS du G Drive, 7 éme – Photo : Thierry COULIBALY


24 Heures du Mans 2020 – L’Oreca Racing Team Nederland, N°29, 8éme – Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°33, 9éme – Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°32, 10éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°32, 11éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°38 du JOTA, 12éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALYN°38

N°16

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’AURUS N°16, 13éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°31, 14éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020 – Alpine N°36, 15éme – Photo Patrick Martinoli

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°27, 16éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°42, 17éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°39, 18éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°30, 19éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°25, 20éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°21, 21éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- La DALLARA P217 N°47, 22éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°35, 23éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°24, 24éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°50, 25éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- LIGIER JSP 217, 26éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- LIGIER JSP 217, 27éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°17, 28éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Oreca N°28, 29éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- PORSCHE 911 RSR N°91, 30éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- La FERRARI F488 N°51, 31éme-  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’ASTON MARTIN Vantage N°95, 32éme –  Photo :Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020 – Aston Martin Vantage N°97, 33éme – Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari AF Corse N°71, 34éme -Photo : Thierry-COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- La Porsche 911 RSR N°92-35éme – Photo : Patrick MARTINOLI

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari Weather Tech N°63, 36éme -Photo : Thierry-COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari RISI Competizione N°82, 37éme -Photo : Thierry-COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari Luzich Racing N°61, 38éme -Photo : Thierry-COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- La Porsche 911 RSR N°77-39éme – Photo : Patrick MARTINOLI

24 Heures du Mans 2020- La Porsche 911 RSR N°56-40éme – Photo : Patrick MARTINOLI

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Aston Martin Vantage N°98-41éme – Photo : Patrick MARTINOLI

24 Heures du Mans 2020- L’Aston Martin Vantage N°90-42éme – Photo : Patrick MARTINOLI

24 Heures du Mans 2020- La Porsche 911 RSR N°86-43éme – Photo : Patrick MARTINOLI

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari AF Corse N°83, 44éme -Photo : Thierry-COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans 2020- La Porsche 911 RSR N°99-45éme – Photo : Patrick MARTINOLI

24 Heures du Mans 2020- La Porsche 911 RSR N°57 Project1- 46éme – Photo : Patrick MARTINOLI

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari AF Corse N°54, 47éme -Photo : Thierry-COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020- Porsche 911 RSR N°88, 48éme -Photo : Thierry-COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari MR Racing N°70, 49éme -Photo : Thierry-COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari Hub Auto Racing N°72, 50éme -Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari Spirit Of Race N°55, 51éme -Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari Iron Lynx N°75, 52éme -Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari JMW  N°66, 53éme -Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020- Porsche 911 RSR Proton N°78, 54éme -Photo : Thierry-COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari Iron Lynx N°85, 55éme -Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari Iron Lynx N°60, 56éme -Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari Red River N°62, 57éme -Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020- Porsche 911 RSR Project1 N°89, 58éme -Photo : Thierry-COULIBALY

24 Heures du Mans-2020-Ferrari Scuderia AF Corse N°52, 59éme -Photo : Thierry COULIBALY

 

 

